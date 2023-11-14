Lagos Assembly summons Transport commissioner, others over street sweepers’ death

Following outcry that had continued to trail death of two street sweepers along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, the Lagos State House of Assembly has frowned at the alleged recklessness of some motorists operating across the metropolis, inviting the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Sola Giwa, to appear before the lawmakers.

While raising concerns over activities of some officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the lawmakers also summoned General Manager, LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, to appear before the house and explain the role of traffic officers in the accident.

They were invited to appear and give explanations concerning recent actions of drivers drivers and the roles played by LASTMA officials on Tuesday during a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The decision of the House followed a ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ raised by a member, Temitope Adewale, on the death of two officials of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) resulting from a road rage engaged in by two drivers.

Obasa, while noting that incidents involving recklessness of drivers and careless attitudes of LASTMA officials were on the increase, advocated for a review of the laws guiding transportation in the state.

“The Commissioner and others can be invited so we know what to do to change the current narrative. It is good that we also look at the law to see the penalties. Maybe this would reduce such recklessness on the roads.

“The driver who has been arrested must be prosecuted to the latter. If the driver is not found, the owner of the vehicle should be arrested where the driver is an employee of someone so as to serve as deterrent to other motorists,” Obasa added.

The Speaker also supported suggestions by the Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, and another lawmaker, Gbolahan Yishawu, that modern technology be added by the government in the cleaning of roads in the state, but said it was necessary to accommodate the sweepers, who, he argued, were employed to earn a living and assist their families.

“We have to call on our people, the road users, to be very careful. LAWMA should also come up with ideas to help protect staff, insure them and make the motorists know when the sweepers are working,” the Speaker said while calling for more enlightenment of motorists.

The House held a minute silence in honour of the deceased while Obasa instructed the Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to convey a condolence message to the bereaved families.

