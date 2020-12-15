Lagos Assembly summons health commissioner over inadequate COVID-19 campaign

Lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly have resolved to summon the state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, to appear before members and brief the House on efforts being made by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease in the state.

This is coming as the lawmakers also urged the state’s Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to direct the Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, to intensify the campaign against the deadly respiratory disease.

They explained that the moves were in line with the House commitment to ensuring that the projected second wave of the virus was mitigated across the state.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary on Tuesday, stressed that there was need for Sanwo-Olu to direct Omotoso intensify awareness campaigns for citizens so that they could take precautions against COVID-19.

“The Governor is down with mild symptoms of COVID-19. We thank God he is responding to treatment and I want to urge all the lawmakers in the House to observe the protocols of the pandemic. The Clerk of the House should also ensure that the staff of the House and visitors observe COVID-19 Protocols.

“We should sustain the campaign against the spread of the disease in the state. We are aware that in America and Europe a vaccine has been found for the treatment, but we are not sure when such a vaccine will get to this part of the world.

“The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi should come and brief the House through House Committee on Health, on how far they have gone and efforts being made to access the vaccine so that those who have been infected can be treated to ensure that we do not witness the death rate we witnessed during the first wave,” Obasa said.

Commenting on the matter, a member of the House Committee on Health Services, Bisi Yusuff, stated that he was afraid of what was happening in Lagos State and that the people were not taking precautions against the disease.

Yusuff said that the state could not afford another lockdown, stressing that the effect of the last one was still being felt across the state.

The lawmaker added the only option available for residents to mitigate the spread was to observe the new normal, which he said, was adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.