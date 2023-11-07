Lagos Assembly summons commissioner, LASU VC, others link to certificate racketeering

The Lagos State House of Assembly has summoned the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Tolani Akibu, the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Senate of the tertiary institution, and other top staff following allegations of extortion and certificate racketeering levelled against the school.

The were invited by the lawmakers to appear before the House after reports indicated that a syndicate within the school had issued no fewer than 104 certificates to people that did not attend the school.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who announced the House decision on Tuesday, noted that though the source of the story could be suspicious and not trustworthy because of its tendency to blackmail, but they agreed that the concerned LASU officials be invited so that facts about the allegation could be unearthed for the sake of the reputation of the school.

“I agree that the committee should invite those to be invited to establish facts about the allegation, but we must not because of that destroy our institution’s reputation,”

Obasa, who is an alumnus of the institution, added that if anyone is found wanting, such a person should be sanctioned in accordance with the law.

Moving the motion under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’, Owolabi Ajani told his colleagues that there was a need to invite the Commissioner, the VC and others for the House to unravel the facts behind the allegation.

Ajani noted that LASU had maintained a high level of integrity over the years adding that this must be sustained.

While another lawmaker, Sa’ad Olumoh, urged that the investigation should involve people in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) unit of the institution, Desmond Elliot and his colleague, Ladi Ajomale, who said they attended LASU, supported that the allegation be investigated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

