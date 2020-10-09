Lagos Assembly suggests SARS ban, investigation on extra-judicial killings, others

After a special plenary session to deliberate on the uproar against Federal Special Anti-Robbery (FSARS) in Lagos, the State House of Assembly has suggested that the Federal Government should proscribe the law enforcement unit under the Nigerian Police and introduce a well-structured security outfit for the country.

It further demanded that the National Assembly institute a public inquiry on the extra-judicial killings and dehumanization of youths by the anti-robbery squad as well as compensate victims while erring officers sanctioned.

The House, after the special plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, on Friday, to address the petition of the protesters including traders and youths, called on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu, to provide protection for the protesters while they express their grievances.

In the communique issued after the session, the lawmakers further asked that President Muhammadu Buhari should ensure that culpable officials of SARS receive the punishment that would be prescribed by the National Assembly after its investigation.

Other demands include: “The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu engage relevant institutions to protect lives and property in the state such that phones, laptops and other means of communication belonging to youths are not confiscated indiscriminately without a warrant.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State should protect End-SARS protesters in the state and ensure that they are not molested and should stop unwarranted molestation of our youths by the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad otherwise known as F-SARS and its counterparts in the State

“Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Public Petitions liaise with the Commissioner of Police and Attorney General of the State to fashion out ways and means to address allegations of ruthlessness and extrajudicial killings contained in the petition against SARS in the state.