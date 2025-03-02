Lagos assembly staff to work from home after house division

Amid efforts to relieve three Lagos assembly staff of Department of State Security (DSS) charges, the lawmakers have directed staff and legislative aides to work remotely indefinitely, to avoid further confrontation within the legislative chamber.

The lawmakers stated that the directives would remain until the leadership crisis in the legislative arm.

The directive was issued on Sunday by the Acting Clerk of the Assembly, Babatunde Abubakar, in a memo addressed to all staff.

The move, according to the memo titled “Amendment to Remote Work Schedule Arrangement,” aims to ensure staff safety and prevent any potential violence stemming from the leadership dispute.

“To this end, all categories of staff at the Assembly, LAHASCOM, and legislative aides are requested to work remotely from home until further notice,” the memo stated.

It further assured workers of the commitment of the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, to their safety and a peaceful resolution of the crisis.

The Assembly has been engulfed in turmoil following the removal of former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and ex-Clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, by 32 lawmakers on January 13, 2025.

Obasa was replaced by his former deputy, Meranda, as the substantive Speaker on January 13th, 2025 on the floor of the house.

The crisis escalated when operatives of the Department of State Services sealed off the Assembly complex, preventing lawmakers from holding plenary.

However, the lawmakers forced their way into the chambers under heavy tension, proceeded with a session, and adjourned indefinitely while declaring a vote of confidence in Meranda.

Meanwhile, three Assembly staff members are currently facing trial for allegedly assaulting DSS operatives during the standoff.

Obasa has rejected his removal as unconstitutional and, on February 27, stormed the Assembly complex with heavy security, broke into the Speaker’s office, and resumed duty.

His supporters have since laid siege to the Assembly, demanding his reinstatement.

In response, Obasa has filed a lawsuit against Meranda, the Lagos Assembly, and 36 lawmakers, challenging his removal. The Ikeja Court has set March 7, 2025, for the hearing of the case.

Despite the crisis, Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, in a circular issued earlier, officially recognised the leadership change and urged staff to support the new Speaker and Acting Clerk.