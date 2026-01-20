Lagos lawmakers back Sanwo-Olu on Mokoko structures demolition

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have rejected an appeal and a held protest by residents in Makoko over the ongoing demolition of structures in the area, stating that the mutilating exercise is imperative.

The lawmakers jettisoned the agitations of the residents stating that the structures are not in line with the directives of the government on building a structure, and their shanty appearance in an unsafe environment due to their proximity to high-tension cables.

The legislative House held that the executive arm of the state is doing the needful in its keen interest to protect lives and properties as leaving the situation unattended to may cause tragic incident in the community.

In a plenary at the House in Alausa, Ikeja, on Tuesday, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy, Stephen Ogundipe, disclosed that the demolition, which is also ongoing in Oworoshoki, was embarked on due to a quite worrisome sights of ramshackle structures, sheds, and shanties, especially along shorelines in the area, adding that the shorelines have turned to abodes of miscreants/street urchins, kidnappers, touts, street traders and hawkers, who often vandalise public utilities and attack innocent citizens.

Ogundipe emphasized that although the demolition exercise may be painful for those affected, it is a necessary step to protect the larger society and uphold the rule of law.

The legislator mentioned that the government’s action reflects it’s commitment to preventing avoidable disasters and ensuring sustainable urban development.

Ogundipe who represents Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 01, also held that the Assembly has viewed the exercise as responsible and forward-looking, and is calling on the inhabitants of Makoko to remain calm and cooperate with government officials, assuring them that their concerns would not be ignored.

The House then urged citizens in the state at large to always comply with building regulations and planning approvals, to prevent future occurrences of demolition, stressing that collective responsibility is key to avoiding disasters.

The Assembly, under the leadership of it’s Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, assured it’s outright commitment to balancing enforcement with empathy, ensuring that while laws are upheld and affected citizens are not left without support during the transition.

The lawmaker’s stand is sequel to the resident’s protest at the Assembly complex on Thursday over the demolition of their structures, urging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to halt further demolition.