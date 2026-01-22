Lagos lawmakers recommend bye-election for vacant councillors’ seats

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have recommended a bye-election to fill the vacant councillorship seats in Ibeju-Lekki, Mushin and Shomolu local government areas.

The lawmakers called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, to determine individuals who will fill up the seats following the death of the initial council leaders.

In a motion raised by Akinsanya Nureni who represents Mushin Constituency 01, the lawmaker stressed that it is imperative for new persons to be determined as the councils, being without a leader, denies them adequate representation which could slow down developments in the areas.

During a plenary held at the Assembly Complex in Alausa Ikeja on Thursday, the representative of Mushin Constituency 02, Esho Kazeem, stated that his council is affected by the situation and called for prompt addressing of the issue.

Kehinde Joseph of Alimosho Constituency 02, urged the House to write to the Sanwo-Olu to mandate LASIEC, to commence the electoral process.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, instructed the Clerk of the House, Onafeko Olalekan, to transmit the Assembly’s resolution to the Governor.

The resolution came after the council leaders in person of Oluwakemi Rufai, a councillor in Ward C of Ibeju-Lekki died on August 13, 2025, just 17 days after her inauguration. Other deceased persons include Zainab Shotayo, Chief Whip and Councillor for Ward C3 in Odi-Olowo Ojuwoye LCDA who passed away on August 18, 2025, 22 days into her tenure alongside Basirat Mayabikan, Councillor for Ward F in Shomolu, who passed away on September 21, 2025, 56 days after assuming office.