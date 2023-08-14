Lagos Assembly screens Wahab, Aregbe, 18 other commissioner nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly has screened no fewer than 20 out of the 39 nominees whose names were presented before the lawmakers by the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in order to fast-track inauguration of cabinet for the administration.

As gathered, the remaining 19 other cabinet nominees were expected to have been screened by the lawmakers before Wednesday when the exercise is expected to end.

Among those already screened by the lawmakers were the immediate past Special Adviser to the governor on Education, Adetokunbo Wahab, a former Local Government chairman aspirant, Idris Aregbe, and a former Special Adviser to the governor on health, Dr. Oreoluwa finnih- Awokoya.

Others screened on Monday were immediate past Special Adviser to the governor on housing, Adetoke Benson- Awoyinka, a former Executive Secretary of Yaba Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Bola Olumegbon-Lawal

Others screened are Yakoob Ekundayo Alebiosu, Abdul-Kabir Ogungbo, Abiola Olowu, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Mosopefolu George, and a Special Adviser to the governor on works, Aramide Adeyoye.

Earlier, the 12-man committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Mojeed Fatai, screened Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Olamide Babatunde, a former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lawal Pedro, and Afolabi Ayantayo, immediate past Special Adviser to the Governor on Parastatals Monitoring.

Others include Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Olugbenga Olaniyi, Ogunwuyi Ekundayo, a former lawmaker representing Badagry, Ibrahim Layode, and

Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu.

At the commencement of the screening, Fatai noted that the task before the lawmakers was in line with a provision of the 1999 Constitution.

“The House of Assembly has the mandate to screen and confirm the nominees for the position of commissioners and Special Advisers.

“Recall that on July 28, 2023, the Executive Governor of Lagos State submitted a total of 39 commissioners and Special Adviser nominees,” he said adding that the recommendation of the committee would be presented to the House.

Other members of the committee include Adedamola Kasumu, Ajomale Oladipo, Saheed Babafemi, Nureni Akinsanya, and Ajani Owolabi.

The others are Sa’ad Olumo, Sanni Okanlawon, Adewale Temitope, Ajayi Oladele, Abdulkareem Jubril and Orekoya Abiodun.

It would be recalled that the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, had recently constituted the 12-man ad-hoc committee for the exercise, with the mandate to make a report to the House when it reconvenes.

