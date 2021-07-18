Lagos Assembly proposes two-year jail term for obstruction, assault on firefighters

Lawmakers at the Lagos State Assembly have proposed a two-year prison sentence for a individuals obstructing fire fighting or assault on firefighters during emergency, including while on special duties among others, and recommend N500,000 fine or a two-year prison sentence for anyone who obstructs, assaults, or resists fire service employees.

They also submitted that the fine for a corporate body should be five million Naira in the bill entitled: “A Bill for a Law to Establish the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and for Connected Purposes” aimed at giving legal backing to emergency services rendered by the firefighters.

Leading the debate on the bill recently during a public hearing by the assembly, the lawmaker representing Ibeju Lekki II, and Chairman, House Committee on Special Duties, Raheem Kazeem, said failure to yield right of way to engines or other mobile fire-fighting equipment as required by the law was an offence and, on conviction, the accused shall be liable to a fine not exceeding N100,000 or a prison term not exceeding six months or both.

He noted that the bill also provided for prohibition and control of use of materials classified as fine hazard in the erection, alteration, improvement or repair of any building or other structures.

According to Kazeem, the bill also included provisions for risk assessment and fire investigation in public and private places deemed to be potential threats to human lives and property. The bill is aimed at preventing fire or fire-related emergencies within the state.

The lawmaker said that the bill would empower the state fire service to investigate and respond to complaints from members of the public on matters that could lead to outbreak of fire or other related emergencies. He noted that the agency would charge fees annually for service rendered other than extinguishing fires, at the rate prescribed under the schedules of the law.

Kazeem said that the rate should be reviewed periodically. “Any prescribed charge under this may be sued for and recovered in a court of competent jurisdiction in the state by the state fire controller in his official name with full costs of action from the person charged as a debtor to the state.

“A charge shall not be made for any service rendered by the service in extinguishing fires and for rescue operations. It also provides that all buildings must have fire safety equipment such as conventional fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, central fire alarm systems and, at least, two staircases for storey buildings.

“Buildings that are two storey or more are to have hose reel equipment and an automatic fire detection and suppression system (Fire Master 200/Pyrogen etc).The service is empowered to cause authorised officers to carry out inspection of any building in the state and the service shall charge fees for inspection of such buildings,” he said.

Kazeem said that fire fighting equipment dealers would be expected to apply for registration with the state fire service for issuance of certificate of registration. He said that the certificate should be renewed yearly on payment of a prescribed fee.

The lawmaker noted that every private organisation or company in the state would be required to apply for registration with the state fire service for establishment of a private fire department or unit. In his contribution, a former Head of Lagos State Fire Service, Aderemi Ajose, said that the fire service should be under Lagos State Ministry of Special Duties.

