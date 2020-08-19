Lagos Assembly prescribes COVID-19 tests for WASSCE students  

As part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus across public schools in the state, the Lagos State House of Assembly has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, to conduct tests on the students writing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in affirming their status.

It explained that the Assembly also directed its Committee on Education and members to embark on facility tours of both public and private schools to affirm strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Chairman of the House Committee on Education, Yinka Ogundimu, representing Agege 2, who raised the issue under matter of urgent public importance during plenary on Wednesday, advanced reasons why it was pertinent to visit the schools in the states in augment and ensuring that the Ministry’s assurance that necessary guidelines have been put in place for safety.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who supported the proposal said that the schools in the state should be able to maintain physical distancing since other students were yet to resume and directed lawmakers to visit the schools within their constituencies during the ongoing examination in ensuring safety precautions were adhered to.

In his submission, Hon. Fatai Mojeed, representing Ibeju-Lekki said that the committee should extend the visit to other private schools in the state.

On his part, the Majority Leader of the House, Sanai Agunbiade, representing Ikorodu 1, proposed that lawmakers should visit schools in their various constituencies while the education committee can do a random visit to the schools in the state.

“The proposal of the committee is very good and we recognize that schools cannot close indefinitely.

“Lawmakers can visit the schools within their constituencies. Human beings are funny, schools might comply with the rules when they resume and relax later,” he said.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of the late All Progressive Congress chieftain, Lanre Razak.

Razak, a member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) from Epe Division in the state, died on Saturday 15th August after a brief illness.

The Speake, however, directed four lawmakers, including Fatai Mojeed, Abiodun Tobun, Raheem Kazeem, to be led by the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams to visit the family of the deceased and deliver a condolence message from the House.