Lagos Assembly pardons Surulere council chairman’s wrongdoing, others remain on suspension

The Lagos State House of Assembly has pardoned Surulere Local Government chairman, Tajudeen Ajide, from earlier suspension placed on him alongside two other council chairmen over alleged gross misconducts in their respective councils, though the suspension of others were still in place, according to the state assembly.

Ajide’s suspension was lifted by the state assembly after several undisclosed considerations by the floor following an appeal by the council chairman who was said to have pleaded for forgiveness over his shortcomings.

As gathered, the council chairman and two of his colleagues, Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olaitan Ogidan, and his Alimosho Local Government counterpart, Suleiman Jelili, were suspended on May 4, 2021, over what the lawmakers described as a flagrant disregard for the guidelines governing their activities in the state.

The council chairman’s wrongdoing was let go on Tuesday after lawmakers reviewed his appeal contained in a letter forwards to the House and shelved the two others following their disregard for the Assembly directives that they hand over the council affairs to their deputies.

After lifting the suspension on Ajide, the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, said that several meetings were held by the relevant committee of the House to review the suspension and that after much deliberations, the two other council chairmen were discovered not to have shown any sign of remorse.

According to Obasa, the Alimosho council chairman allegedly refused to hand over to the vice-chairman after he was suspended by the House over his actions.

To ascertain the true state of the story, the speaker directed the two lawmakers from the area, Bisi Yusuff, and Kehinde Joseph, to investigate and report back.

Recall that the suspension of the council chairmen followed a motion moved by Yusuff, who raised issues against Olaitan and was supported by Fatai Mojeed, another lawmaker.

Putting the matter to a voice vote, Speaker Obasa had warned: “Total disregard for the local government guideline is something that should not be tolerated. We cannot continue like this. We can’t be breeding monsters in our local government councils. This will also serve as a deterrent. We have received many petitions from councilors.”

