Lagos Assembly okays service commission amendment law 2020

Lawmakers at the Lagos State House of Assembly have passed into law the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (Amendment) 2020 which backed creation of additional five deputy clerk positions.

As stated, the law was to give legal backing and operational modules to the new financial autonomy granted state Legislatures and judiciary by President Muhammadu Buhari in May in line with Section 121(3) of the 4th Alteration of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Speaker, Mudasiru Obasa, said that the bill which was an amendment to the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission Law of 2015 was unanimously passed into law by all members present at the plenary session of the assembly yesterday after the third reading.

Through a statement released by his media aide, Tolani Abati, Obasa revealed that the newly amended law that was awaiting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s assent consists of 12 amendments and seven new sections.

According to him, among the new amendments was Section 4 which deals with the tenure of the chairman and members of the commission, and Sections 24 and 29 which deal with funds of the commission and payment of salaries, pensions, other remuneration, and allowances payable to members, and staff of the House of Assembly respectively and that the two items were now domiciled in the budget of the House of Assembly.

“The Chairman and members of the Commission shall hold office for a term of five(5) years and may be eligible for re-appointment for a further term of five (5) years only.

“Section 21 deals with the tenure of the Clerk of the House and states inter alia that the Clerk shall hold office for a period of four years and may be eligible for re-appointment for a further term of four (4) years only.

“Section 22 creates five Deputy Clerk positions including Deputy Clerk(Legislative Matters), Deputy Clerk (Legislative Drafting and Legal Services), Deputy Clerk (Publication), Deputy Clerk (Administration and Human Resources), Deputy Clerk (Finance and Accounts),” the statement said.