Lagos Assembly mulls bye-laws translation into local languages

As part of measures aimed at achieving respect for rule of law across Lagos State, the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has restated the need for translation of the state’s bye-laws into local languages for the benefit of every resident.

He indicated that the move had become imperative to ensure every Lagosians are on the same footing on what the state’s laws say on all areas of lives and sectors, particularly for unlettered citizens since the laws were drafted in English language.

Obasa noted that the need to reproduce the laws in native languages was being considered to make life easier for everyone such that would ensure every citizen benefit from the provision of laws guiding their conduct.

Speaking yesterday while addressing officials of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Obasa said that every resident in the state was covered and protected by laws that have been passed by the House of Assembly.

The speaker, who said that the House was ready to collaborate with any well-meaning individual or organization for the education of Lagos residents in relation to the laws of the state, added that “we make laws in English, but look at the percentage of the educated people compared to the people who are not lettered.”

“I am suggesting to you also that during your campaign you must use the local language of the locality for your campaign,” he said.

He urged the NHRC to also partner with other non-governmental organisations with interest in marital and domestic issues for the goal of peaceful co-existence among couples.

This, he said, was because divorce and separation would never be solutions to domestic challenges faced by couples.

“Finding a lasting solution is more important than encouraging divorce and separation because divorce or separation does not benefit anybody particularly the children.

“I am not in support of domestic violence nor do I encourage it. My concern is that the marriage institution must be protected. Because it is the society or the state that bears the burden of the children who are products of divorce and separation,” added.

Speaking earlier, the NHRC state’s Coordinator, Lucas Koyejo, commended the Obasa-led House Assembly for passing laws that protect the rights of citizens.

“Lagos State has been at the forefront of ground-breaking and pace-setting laws that other states and even the federal government have followed and this is what we want to continue.

“Domestic violence-prohibition law is one major law for which the NHRC is proud of the Lagos Assembly and is currently being emulated by other states,” he said.