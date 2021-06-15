Lagos Assembly investigates LASU Vice-chancellor selection crisis

Following the crisis that had continued to trail selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for Lagos State University (LASU), the House of Assembly has concluded plans to investigate causes behind delay in the appointment of a substantive VC for the institution.
The lawmakers directed the Committee on Tertiary Education headed by Ajani Owolabi to investigate issues affecting the appointment and report back to the House in another week.
Issues on the institution were raised under ‘Matter of Urgent Public Importance’ by the Leader of House, Sanai Agunbiade, during plenary on Tuesday, lamenting that if the issue lingers, academic activities within LASU could suffer.
Announcing outcome of the House deliberation, the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, while giving the committee its term of reference, said that process of picking Vice-Chancellors had always been a problem in LASU and that there was a need to find a suitable solution to the challenges.
His colleague, Ganiu Sanni, said that LASU issue was taking a worrisome trend despite its achievements over the years, just as he recalled that LASU was number two in Nigeria and between the first 500 to 600 universities in the world.