Lagos lawmakers debunks Meranda’s resignation as assembly come under siege

The Lagos State House of Assembly has debunked reports indicating that the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, has tendered her resignation letter hours after the face-off against the Department of State Security (DSS) over invasion of the chamber.

It urged the members of the public to disregard reports on the resignation of Meranda, saying it is false.

The lawmakers stated this hours after they issued a vote of confidence on the Speaker, declaring their support for her leadership.

The fake resignation letter stated that Meranda stepped down to protect democratic values and ensure good governance, citing her election on January 13, 2025, and the political unrest within the House.

The letter also stated claimed that the Speaker will continue to serve as a member representing Apapa 1 constituency after the alleged resignation.

These have however been debunked and classified as fake news