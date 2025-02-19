Lagos assembly debunks 27 lawmakers defection to LP

The Lagos House of Assembly has dismissed reports that its 27 members are planning to abandon the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Labour Party (LP).

The house, which tagged the rumors of the lawmakers migrating to the opposition party, as malicious, said this report was manipulated by some media outlets, as false, misleading, and a deliberate attempt to misinform the public.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, by the legislative body, denying the misleading reports, saying they are false and meant to confuse lawmakers and Lagos State residents.

This came following the escalating crisis, which is currently crushing the house, due to the impeachment of the former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and the election of his successor, Mojisola Meranda.

The state assembly stated that these recent developments, in no way suggest any intention by lawmakers to leave the party, while emphasizing that its members are deeply committed to the APC.

According to the statement signed by the House Committee on Information and Strategy Chairman, Ogundipe Olukayode, “The recent developments in the House, including the removal of the erstwhile Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, and the election of Rt. Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as the new Speaker, are purely internal matters. These actions were carried out in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended”

“These events in no way suggest any intention by members to leave the party. We emphasize, without any ambiguity, that no member of the Assembly is contemplating defection. We were elected under the Leadership of the Ruling Party, The ruling party remains united and focused on delivering its mandate to the people of Lagos State”

“The falsehood being spread originates from agents of destabilization who seek to create unnecessary tension and division within the Assembly. To our party leaders and supporters across the state, we assure you that all members remain committed to the party”

“Furthermore, we reaffirm that any internal disagreements within the House will be resolved amicably through peaceful and democratic mechanisms. There is no crisis that warrants any member considering defection. We also call on all media partners to uphold the ethics of journalism by verifying facts before publication and refraining from spreading unverified reports that could mislead the public ”