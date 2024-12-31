Lagos Assembly confirms Justice Ighile as LASIEC chairman, others

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Justice Bola Ighile (rtd) as the chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission.

Also appointed as the commission’s members were Samson Ajibade, Oluwo Durojaiye, Metilelu Olusola, Aileru Dapo, and Oladele Adekanye.

Aside from that, the lawmakers also confirmed the appointment of Adetola John for the Office of the Auditor-General while Balogun Temidayo was confirmed as the General Manager of Lagos State Electricity Board.

The Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, who presided over the plenary on Tuesday also affirmed the appointment of Feyisayo Alayande as Executive Secretary of the state’s Employment Trust Fund.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele, these appointments were made following successful screening by the lawmakers.

He added that this decision underscores the Assembly’s commitment to enhancing governance and delivering quality leadership across Lagos State.