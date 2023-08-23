Lagos Assembly clears Wahab, Aregbe, 20 other Sanwo-Olu nominees

After several hours of drilling, the Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed former Special Adviser on Educatrion, Tokunbok Wahab, and ex-Local Government chairmanship aspirant, Idris Aregbe, and 20 others nominated the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as cabinet members.

Others confirmed include: a former.lawmaker representing Badagry, Layode Ibrahim, Mobolaji Ogunlende, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Bola Olumegbon,. Abisola, Olusanya, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai and Kayode Bolaji-Roberts.

Others were: Abiola Olowu, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya, a former House of Representatives member, Adedayo Alebiosu, a former Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Lawal Pedro, a former Special Adviser on science and technology, Tunbosun Alake, Gbenga Oyerinde, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Dr. Jide Babatunde, Afolabi Ayantayo, a former Special Adviser on education, Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, Jamiu Alli-Balogun and Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Meanwhile, the lawmakers turned down the governor’s request on 17 others including a former commissioner for health, Pro. Akin Abayomi and his Information and Strategy colleague, Gbenga Omotoso, for not showing the zeal to serve the state again.

They took the decision on Wednesday through a voice vote during a plenary chaired by Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

Obasa disclosed that the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by a ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed.

While promising that the the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the Lagos, he commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

Before the exercise, the chairman of the screening committee, Mojeed Fatai, briefed the House on the outcome of the screening exercise, disclosing that all nominees were drilled to ensure their readiness for the task ahead.

