Lagos Assembly clears Obasa of alleged corruption, financial misappropriation

Akande stated that the Committee found that the speaker has only one account with Ecobank, which he opened in 2007, but that the account is dormant and that the Bank Verification Number (BVN) quoted for Ecobank was not correct.

“The Speaker did not have multiple accounts with Ecobank, the BVN ascribed to Wemabank does not belong to him and the companies attributed to him in Wema Bank are not correct. Out of the 14 accounts attributed to him for Zenith Bank, only six belong to him and only two are active.

“The Companies ascribed to him in Zenith Bank does not belong to him. The Deputy Speaker did not attend any trip in Dubai as against the reports of SaharaReporters,” he added.

According to him, it was found out that the purchase of vehicles for the lawmakers were ratified by the Fund Management Committee (FMC) of the House in both the 8th and 9th assemblies.

The chairman revealed that the purchase of Toyota Prado and Land Cruiser cars for members were approved by the FMC and the Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA).

“The purchase of 36 Toyota Prado and 6 Land Cruisers were budgeted for and approved by the PPA. The allegations of spending N64 Million for social media influencers were not true.

“The USA trip was attended. Only eight Hiace Buses were purchased for committee works and staff buses. Contrary to the claim of N258 million spent on printing invitation cards for the inauguration for 9th assembly as only N61 million was spent for the event and N1.1 for invitation cards.

“The facility management company in the House does not belong to the Speaker. The alleged N10 million paid to the speaker’s wife is not true,” Akande added.