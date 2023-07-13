Lagos Assembly begins investigations on Ikoyi flood, traffic congestion

Concerned by increase in travel time around Lagos, the State House of Assembly has set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate issues surrounding imminent flooding and traffic congestion around the Park View Estate, Ikoyi area of Lagos State brought about by an on-going land reclamation exercise.

Pending the completion of investigation, the house ordered that the ongoing land reclamation activities in the area should stop immediately.

The house gave the order on Thursday during plenary chaired by the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Obasa appointed Gbolahan Yishawu, who represents Eti-Osa constituency 2 and who brought up the issue under ‘Matters of Urgent Public Importance’, as the chairman of the committee.

Other members were Kehinde Joseph, Temitope Adewale, Nureni Akinsanya, Ladi Ajomale, Sylvester Ogunkelu, Sanni Okanlawan, Jubril Abdulkareem, Olukayode Ogundipe,

Yishawu had told his colleagues: “The complaint received is from residents on these roads in Park View Estate that massive land reclamation is on-going at drainage outfalls of the estate into the Lagos Lagoon.

“The implication of this is that storm water flowing all the way from Gerrard Road, through the estate, and water from 85% of the estate will be constricted on its way to the Lagos Lagoon, inevitably leading to massive flooding of their properties and a good portion of Park View Estate during already predicted rainfalls.

“That the land being reclamated is also the buffer zone for storm water coming from the estate. Park View Estate has experienced devastating flooding in the past. Some residents had to reconstruct their houses.”

He said his constituents also indicated that vehicular traffic into and out of Park View Estate on to Gerrard Road (which is currently the only exit) had become a major challenge and will “become chaotic with the introduction of additional dwellings that this massive land reclamation will bring into the estate.

“Mr. Speaker, I visited the estate and observed that another recent land reclamation has also occurred at the Banana Island Estate side of the Lagos Lagoon which has further narrowed the storm water buffer zone in the area and a building under construction collapsed around the reclamation a few months back.

“Also, an online search revealed that this on-going land reclamation in Park View Estate is already being advertised for sale to the general public.”

He sought for the guidance of the Speaker and the House on how to handle the situation.

In their contributions, members of the House proposed a committee to further investigate the complaint.

