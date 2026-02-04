Lagos Assembly begins audit on 57 councils expenses

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced an audit exercise covering the state’s 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) as part of efforts to strengthen accountability at the grassroots.

According to the lawmakers, the exercise was being conducted pursuant to Section 52 of the Local Government Administration Law 2024 and Rule 116 of the Standing Orders of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

The exercise was formally declared open on Wednesday at the Lateef Jakande Hall, Assembly Complex, by the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts (Local), Nureni Akinsanya.

Speaking on behalf of the Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmaker said the audit was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public funds across the local councils.

According to him, the audit would help identify lapses where they exist and guide council officials on the proper procedures for administering public resources.

“This exercise is very important to check records and ascertain whether things are done rightly or wrongly. Where there are errors, corrections will be made, and officials will be properly guided on the right course of action,” Akinsanya said.

He noted that the committee had commenced work and expressed confidence that the exercise would achieve its objectives, particularly in correcting anomalies and ensuring that local government chairmen and other officials comply with due process.

Akinsanya further disclosed that the committee would critically examine the 2023 report of the Auditor-General for Local Governments, stressing that the review would be carried out objectively and without fear or favour.

He added that officials expected to appear before the committee include chairmen and vice chairmen of local governments, council leaders, members of executive committees, council managers, treasurers, and other key officials.

The committee chairman assured that, at the conclusion of the exercise, its findings and recommendations would be presented to the House for further legislative action.

Epe Local Government, Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA, Ifelodun LCDA, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, and Ojo Local Government were the first councils audited.