Lagos Assembly bans police from parading suspects

Lawmakers at the Lagos House of Assembly have passed an amended version of the Criminal Justice Law of the state barring the police from henceforth parading suspects before the media and unnecessary exposing them to the public before conviction by a competent court of law.

The parliamentarians through Section 9(A) of the newly passed bill maintained that the police have been barred from parading any suspect before the media across the state in line with Criminal Justice law provision.

The bill was passed at a sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshilokun-Sanni, on behalf of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa.

The lawmakers, through the bill, also stipulated that conditions under which a policeman can arrest without a warrant must be that person was reasonably suspected to unlawfully be in possession of firearms and other such dangerous instruments.

A subsection of the bill also barred the police or any other agency from arresting a person “in lieu of any other person in a criminal matter,” while the legal document also added that a person who is arrested “shall be given reasonable facilities for obtaining legal advice, bail or making arrangements for defence or release.

The bill stipulates that a suspect should be “accorded humane treatment, with the right to dignity of person; not be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhumane or degrading treatment; be brought before the court as prescribed by this law or any other written law; or be released conditionally or unconditionally.”

After a voice vote, the Deputy Speaker directed the acting Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to transmit the bill to the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for assent.

