Lagos assembly adjourns plenary indefinitely after DSS invasion

Following the clashes between the Department of State Security and the staff of the Lagos State House of Assembly over the removal of former speaker Mudashiru Obasa, his successor Mojisola Meranda has adjourned plenary inside the chambers indefinitely, after the 37 lawmakers passed a vote of confidence in her leadership.

The members who expressed their support for Meranda, in response to rumors of her possible resignation, were among the five who initially backed Obasa’s claim as the legitimate speaker despite his impeachment.

Meranda’s legitimacy as speaker was ratified on Monday, after a member representing Oshodi-Isolo constituency 2, Oladipo Ajomale, moved a motion to affirm the Assembly’s trust in her leadership during the plenary session.

Ajomale, in footage obtained by TheGuild, emphasized that the lawmaker’s selection of Obasa’s successor was a lawful and constitutional process, undertaken with due regard for the relevant provision of the Nigeria constitution and other governing laws.

“We have elected you, who we believe in as the speaker. We will display here live, clear for people to see that this decision was done by members of the State House Assembly, duly elected, ” he said.

This resolution came after the DSS stormed the State House of Assembly, sealing up Meranda’s office, her deputy, Fatai Mojeed, and the clerk of the house.

It was learnt that as of 10 am, armed security personnel had taken over the premises at Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, and environs frisking every passerby.

Meranda, however, arrived with her convoy at about 11.15am, with other lawmakers joining her to ensure she conduct the duty for the day inside the legislative chamber.

The tension in the house emanated after Meranda’s predecessor was impeached, prompting him to sue the state lawmakers, challenging his removal as the Speaker of the Assembly.

In the lawsuit which is yet to be assigned to a judge, Obasa alleged that his colleagues in the legislative body, acted beyond their authority by removing him as Speaker while the Assembly was in recess, and is seeking a court order to restore his position.