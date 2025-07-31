Lagos APC warns Ojudu against causing unrest among members

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned a former presidential adviser, Babafemi Ojudu, to desist from making comments that could cause tension within the party structure, saying that rather than stoking controversies, the APC chieftain should offer constructive advice.

Lagos APC, which expressed deep disappointment over Ojudu’s comment, describing it as an emotional manipulation and half-truths, stated that the move by the former presidential aide is an attempt to sow discord within its ranks and among the general public.

Reacting to Ojudu’s comment in an article titled: Lagos is playing with fire and Tinubu must put it out, the ruling party stressed that the allegation of instability among members of the APC was completely false and does not represent the true picture of activities in the Lagos APC.

The party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement released on Thursday and made available to The Guild, said it found it troubling that Ojudu, who has long benefited from the political structures he now criticizes, would choose to undermine the very foundation that shaped his career.

Oladejo emphasized that Lagos has remained a model for multi-ethnic harmony and democratic governance, driven by visionary leadership from leaders like President Bola Tinubu and the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“Lagos remains a shining example of multi-ethnic cooperation, and those attempting to portray it as a simmering cauldron of ethnic tension are either being disingenuous or outright malicious,” he added.

The Lagos APC spokesperson accused Ojudu of attempting to revive his political relevance by inserting himself into controversies that neither reflect reality nor contribute constructively to governance.

“His alarmist tone serves only one purpose — to insert himself into the national conversation at the expense of Lagos’ hard-won peace and progress.”

He urged Ojudu to rise to the expectations of statesmanship by offering wisdom and promoting unity, rather than fanning the flames of division.

According to him, disagreement in ideology is welcome in democracy, but must be rooted in facts and aimed at improving governance—not undermining it.

“The Lagos APC does not suppress dissent. We welcome dialogue, but we will not accept careless talk that undermines our state’s stability or casts unjust aspersions on our leadership.”

Meanwhile, he urged Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, to look beyond political distractions and continue supporting efforts aimed at consolidating peace, economic growth, and infrastructural development in Lagos.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a symbol of national unity and not a fireman tasked with extinguishing imaginary infernos lit by political opportunists. Lagos is not burning. Lagos is building.”