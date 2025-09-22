Lagos APC warns Obi against politicizing donations for education devt.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned former presidential candidate Peter Obi against politicizing philanthropic donations made following First Lady Remi Tinubu’s appeal to citizens to contribute toward the completion of the National Library as a birthday gift instead of traditional presents and greetings.

This came barely 24 hours after Obi, during his goodwill message to the president’s wife, lamented that millions of dollars are being wasted on trips, jets, and yachts while a nation like Nigeria waits for Remi Tinubu’s well-wishers to make contributions for her birthday before completing a national asset.

The party described Obi’s criticism as hypocritical, noting that he accepted similar private donations during his time as Anambra State governor, while urging him to support, rather than undermine, efforts to strengthen public institutions through private contributions.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the party emphasized that across the world, public institutions often rely on philanthropy and private support to complement government efforts, and that such collaborative contributions are essential for sustainable national development.

The APC urged Obi to recognize the importance of shared responsibility in nation-building instead of politicizing acts of goodwill.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has noted with disappointment the comment by Labour Party’s or is it the coalition’s Peter Obi, questioning why the National Library should receive birthday donations.

“It is unfortunate, though not surprising, that Mr. Obi continues to reduce every matter of national interest to cheap political commentary. Across the world, public institutions benefit from private support, endowments, and philanthropy. Such gestures complement government efforts and reflect shared responsibility for nation-building.

“Rather than commend well-meaning Nigerians for supporting an important national institution, Obi has chosen once again to play politics with philanthropy. This is not only petty but also exposes his shallow appreciation of how societies grow stronger when citizens contribute to the common good.

“More so, Obi should be the last to complain. As Governor of Anambra State, schools and hospitals under his watch relied heavily on private interventions and church-based donations. If such support was acceptable in his state, why suddenly demonize it at the national level? Nigerians can see through this double standard.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is focused on reforms to strengthen institutions and reposition the economy, Obi appears stuck in the habit of chasing headlines. As our people say, “the man who sees every rainfall as a storm will never plant a seed.”

“The Lagos APC urges Nigerians to ignore Obi’s theatrics and recognize that supporting the National Library through donations is a noble and commendable act. Our focus as a nation should remain on building, not tearing down, the institutions that serve us all.