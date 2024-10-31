Lagos APC: True architect of disarray in Oshodi-Isolo LG

In recent times, Oshodi-Isolo Local Government has become a disturbing arena of political conflict and manipulation. At the heart of this disarray is none other than the self-styled Executive Chairman, Otunba Kehinde Adeola Almoroof Oloyede, known as “Kendoo.” Once a stalwart of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Kendoo’s entrance into the All Progressives Congress (APC) has done little to cleanse his divisive and relentless pursuit of personal vendettas. Now declaring himself “Mr. Storm,” Kendoo’s administration seems less about unity and progress, and more about nurturing old grudges and inflating his own image through shallow projects and staged endorsements.

To truly grasp the depth of Kendoo’s self-serving motives and relentless drive to destabilize the APC, we must go back to July 31, 2021. Within mere days of assuming office, Kendoo moved swiftly to disrupt the party’s structure, appointing known PDP associates to key positions within the APC. This calculated infiltration has fractured the party’s foundations, leaving once-dedicated members sidelined in favor of Kendoo’s PDP loyalists.

Figures such as Chief S.O. Aina, Alhaji Kehinde Olorunoje, and Mr. Sunday Akinwale—each with deep ties to the PDP—have been strategically placed to strengthen Kendoo’s grip over the local government, serving not the APC’s ideals but Kendoo’s own twisted vision of dominance and revenge.

Beneath the guise of “progress,” Kendoo’s motives reveal themselves in his bloated project contracts and hollow claims of community betterment. He has systematically alienated long-time APC stalwarts, replacing their experience and dedication with the unchecked influence of his handpicked, formerly PDP-affiliated loyalists.

The result is an administration rife with infighting, diminished party morale, and a betrayal of those who have sacrificed to establish a stable political landscape in Oshodi-Isolo. Kendoo’s tenure has proven not to be a period of unification, but one marked by division, hostility, and betrayal.

As his tenure nears its end, Kendoo has taken up the title of “Mr. Projects,” plastering his name on last-minute road projects designed to deceive the community. These rushed undertakings are a feeble attempt to obscure the truth: Kendoo has neglected substantive development for most of his time in office. Rather than fostering genuine improvement, Kendoo’s projects are hastily executed facades, intended to salvage his reputation as election season looms.

Since July 27, 2021, he has had unprecedented access to financial resources, with the Local Government receiving its highest FAAC allocations in history, yet there is little of value to show for this influx of funds. Instead, citizens bear witness to short-lived, shoddy constructions using substandard materials—interlocking stones, hastily laid down to create an illusion of progress.

A recent visit by the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government Affairs only adds to the skepticism. Hon. Okalawon’s glowing endorsement of Kendoo’s so-called “achievements” has sparked outrage among discerning citizens who see through the charade. Notably, the presence of Hon. Stephen Olukayode Ogundipe—a close ally of Kendoo’s—casts further doubt on the authenticity of this inspection.

How could the Committee have reviewed Kendoo’s 40-month record in the space of a single hour? The brevity of their review reeks of orchestrated bias, with money and influence likely playing a role in securing this misleading endorsement.

The citizens of Oshodi-Isolo deserve transparency and leaders who prioritize the community’s welfare over personal gain. Kendoo’s reckless attempts to manipulate the electorate with hollow promises and last-minute projects must not overshadow the deep-seated issues that have plagued his administration: a disregard for unity, a thirst for vengeance, and an agenda that prioritizes self-promotion over the genuine advancement of Oshodi-Isolo.

As Kendoo’s tenure nears its end, the call to Oshodi-Isolo’s residents is clear: Do not be deceived by temporary, surface-level improvements. Remember the prolonged periods of stagnation, division, and neglect that Kendoo’s administration has inflicted upon this community. His leadership is not built on integrity or genuine progress but on a foundation of self-interest and orchestrated deception.

The future of Oshodi-Isolo depends on discerning, informed choices. Let Kendoo’s record serve as a cautionary tale. True progress comes not from last-minute projects or shallow endorsements but from a sustained commitment to unity, transparency, and genuine community upliftment. The people deserve a leader who acts in their best interests—not one who exploits his position to settle personal scores and create illusions of progress as the clock runs out.