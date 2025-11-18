Lagos APC rubbishes PDP’s pursuit for presidential seat

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has disparaged the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, citing the party’s lack of characteristics to challenge and win the presidential election.

The ruling party held that the PDP has its focus amid the lingering internal crisis, lacking constructive approach and should look into correcting their wrongs rather than embroidering thoughts of attaining victories in elections.

The declaration is sequel to a proclamation by a PDP chieftain, Bello Turaki, who according to the APC, stated that plans are ongoing to return the party to power in the country.

In a statement issued by the chapter’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Tuesday, the party re-affirmed that it remains committed to a future built on stability, reforms and democratic initiatives which will further empower the citizens for more developments in the country.

The statement calls Turaki a ”factional chairman of a broken, scattered and leaderless PDP” which is yet to determine which of its members remain rooted to the party.

It also accused the party of depleting the Nigerian treasury, collapsing the infrastructure, indulging in oil theft and monumental corruption as well as weakening the economy and security architecture during its 16-year reign at the summit of governance.

”The PDP has not only been rejected, it has also been reduced to a coalition of bitter factions, each one engaged in endless court battles, contradictory rulings and shameless forum shopping,” the statement reads in part.

”How can a party drowning in internal disputes talk about saving Nigeria?, it continued. ”A party that cannot govern itself cannot govern a nation.

”How can a factional chairman with no consensus backing claim authority over a party that is indistinguishable from a political war zone? The PDP is focused on illusions but the APC is on good governance, stabilizing the economy, re-engineering institutions and driving security reforms, etc.”

The ruling party urged the Turaki and the opposition party as a whole to first earn legitimacy in-house before attempting to lecture the populace about power. It added that the PDP should desist from pretence and grandstanding which cannot substitute for reality.

The APC reaffirmed that the Bola Tinubu administration is keen on improving the standard of living for Nigerians alongside embarking on further reforms to ensure dividends of democracy for all and sundry.