Lagos APC raises concerns on Sowore’s push for Kanu’s release

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted human rights activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over his involvement in calls for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The party described Sowore’s renewed call for Kanu’s release, who is currently facing treason charges, as a politically motivated stunt lacking genuine concern for due process.

In a statement issued on Friday by its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, the party accused Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, of exploiting sensitive national issues for personal relevance, describing his activism as increasingly reduced to “political theatrics” aimed at attracting attention rather than promoting justice.

It argued that Sowore, who has no cultural or political ties to the South-East, lacks the legitimacy to speak on behalf of the Igbo people or intervene in matters currently before the courts.

According to the statement, “It is both baffling and laughable that Sowore, a man with no cultural or political connection to the South East, now parades himself as the rallying point of Ndigbo. It is sheer mockery – and an insult to a people of deep intellect, courage, and history – for him to imagine that he can speak for or lead Ndigbo at this time and age.

“Why is Sowore weeping more than the bereaved? Why is he pontificating loudly on a matter that is already before a court of competent jurisdiction? Is this about justice, or merely another desperate audition for public relevance?

“The same Sowore who endlessly chants the mantra of democracy and rule of law now openly undermines both by inciting protests over a case that is actively being handled by the judiciary. This contradiction exposes his activism as a theatre of convenience – noisy, shallow, and opportunistic.

“Ndigbo do not need a political wanderer in borrowed robes to define their interests or struggles. They know their leaders, they understand their challenges, and they are perfectly capable of engaging the system with wisdom and dignity – not with Sowore’s brand of social media dramatics.

“It is therefore imperative to remind Mr. Sowore that matters before the court are not to be tried on the streets or debated in his endless livestreams. The rule of law must take its full course, as that is the only path to lasting justice and national order – principles that the APC government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains steadfastly committed to.

“In the final analysis, Sowore’s latest antics only expose his restlessness and craving for relevance. The more he forces himself into every national conversation, the more obvious it becomes that he stands for nothing beyond his own noise.

“We urge Nigerians to ignore his circus. Sowore should stop playing the town crier of a village that never sent him on any errand.