Lagos APC members fight over Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA office

Scores of members of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were reported to have sustained varying degrees of injuries after clashes erupted over cancellation of the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) assessment visit mid-way by the Governor Advisory Council (GAC) led by a former deputy governor, Femi Pedro.

As gathered, the clash started after Pedro, and other GAC members cancelled the meeting over the absence of the council chairman, Bola Shobowale.

Pedro was said to have been assaulted by the angry members who demanded that in the absence of the council chairman, the Vice Chairman be recognised and allowed to manage the Secretariat.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the former deputy governor and other GAC members including Jumoke Okoya-Thomas could only escape the wrath of the angry party members after security personnel intervened to restore order.

The confrontation on Wednesday involved factions allegedly loyal to two former council chairmen, Bisi Yusuf, and Shakiru Yusuf, who were justling to take over the leadership structure of the party in the council.

Before the visit to the council, the GAC delegation, led by Femi Pedro, a former deputy governor, had been visiting various councils in Alimosho LGA earlier in the day.

Upon arrival at Ayobo Ipaja, the GAC team was said to have encountered a chaotic scene and opted to call off the meeting citing different reasons after discussions.

The GAC decision was said to have escalated the tensions, some suspected thugs at the venue struck Pedro with a can before security personnel could escort him to safety.

The ruling party, APC, had established an assessment committee consisting of GAC leaders to evaluate the state of all councils in Lagos.

This committee was tasked with meeting principal officers, touring one health facility, one educational institution, and one market in each visited council.

The committee, before arrival, requested that the chairman and other principal officers arrange a suitable venue for the meeting and ensure that all invitees were seated prior to their arrival.

