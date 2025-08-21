Lagos APC members begin mobilization for Ambode’s 2027 ambition

Less than two years before the expiration of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s tenure, members of the Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have commenced grassroots mobilization to garner support for the former governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, to succeed the incumbent administration in the state.

Aside from mobilizing support for Ambode, the members of the ruling party have also started engaging Lagosians in supporting President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition in the country.

The APC members under the Ambode Support Group (ASG) disclosed this on Thursday while sensitizing residents of Epe Local Government on the need to obtain their voter cards during the window approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the continuous voter registration across the country.

Disclosing the group plans, the Director General of ASG, Dr Seyi Bamigbade, said that they aim to ensure that Ambode, who served for a single term, returns in 2027 to succeed Sanwo-Olu and continue the development stride embarked upon by the current administration in the state.

Bamigbade, who described Tinubu and Ambode as Father and Son, said that members of the group stressed that the focus of their job is to mobilize voters through the group to work for the second term of the president and the former governor.

He said: “It is no more a rumour that Ambode will be the next governor of Lagos State after Sanwo-Olu leaves office in 2027.

“This is to ensure that he continues the work done by the incumbent governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and we are working for the second term of President Bola Tinubu

“We are appealing to all APC members, including members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) whom Ambode may have offended while serving as the governor of Lagos State between 2015 and 2019, to forgive him of all his shortcomings.

“Ambode is coming back to correct the wrong and ensure that Lagos’ development continues under his watch. He is committed to the development of Lagos, and we all can see through all that he did while serving as governor of Lagos”, Bamigbade added in the video monitored by The Guild.

Another member of the group, Salau Olawale, stated that they are campaigning for Ambode to return in 2027, based on an opinion poll conducted across the state, noting that many still praise the former governor for his developmental strides in the state.

Olawale added that they believe Ambode is the best individual to replace Sanwo-Olu in 2027, stating that the public is still interested in Ambode’s return to the helm of affairs in Lagos.

Also, a member of the group, Gboyega Adegbite, urged the public to obtain their Permanent Voter Card (PVCs) to vote for their preferred candidates during the 2027 general election in the country.