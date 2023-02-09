Lagos APC launches 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu elections

With barely two weeks for the general elections to kick-off across Nigeria, atleast 10,000 men and women have been given the mandate to go into streets, communities, and nooks and crannies of Lagos to start talking to eligible residents with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on the need to vote All PC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kassim Shetimma, during presidential election slated 25th of February, 2023.

The foot soldiers’ job, according to Lagos chapter of APC, is to engage the residents, preach Tinubu’s message of renewed hope, and ensure the presidential candidate has a minimum of 4 million votes during the election across the state.

Aside from the men and women campaign for Lagos State former governor, the team is also expected to create strong conversation on the good work and excellent performance of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, to residents and canvass them on the need for the due re-election

The foot soldiers are to convince Lagosians of developments that lie ahead of them should they give Tinubu their votes and re-elect Sanwo-Olu during the forthcoming election.

As the election draws near, these foot soldiers would be complementing ongoing efforts by APC members to ensure that the ruling party candidates come out top during their elections in the state.

The foot soldiers were formally deployed to their communities on Thursday during the formal launch of the 10,000 Eko Oni baje foot soldiers by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in the state.

Addressing the canvassers, Sanwo-Olu, who commended the initiative introduced by Fashola, described it as a strategy that would further bring the four million vote for APC into reality.

The governor noted that the initiative would complement efforts being made by the party to ensure that APC sweeps all votes during the upcoming poll.

He urged the canvassers not to engage anyone in hot argument but explain politely why they should cast their votes for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates vying for elective seats during the election in the state.

According to him, nobody has the credential like Tinubu to become President, noting that Lagos will deliver the largest vote for APC.

“ I want to thank our Minister and all those who have worked with him, especially his 10,000 foot soldiers. That five million vote will come out. Tinubu is the best for Nigeria. Nobody has a credential like Tinubu to become President, and that is why we truly believe in him. We will deliver the largest number for our Presidential candidate.”

Meanwhile, he disclosed that over 200,000 posters and handbills have been produced to assist APC canvassers in effectively enlightening the electorates on how and where to cast their votes on February 25th and March 11th.

“I have produced over 200, 000 posters and handbills carrying the logo of the party and how the electorates will need to cast their votes during the poll”.

Earlier, the convener, Fashola, explained that the idea behind the move was to ensure that Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, and all APC candidates not only win during the polls but with a wide margin from their opponents.

Meanwhile, the Minister took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, describing him as a young leader who needs to undergo quality leadership training before aspiring to become Lagos governor.

He noted that aspiring to become Lagos governor required that such a person must have undergone training that prepared him for the leadership task, adding Jandor is yet to acquire that skills.

“ Some people say they will take the land from us, that is too much. I did the Job of Governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to the Governor, even though that was not enough. So just following a Governor being a cameraman and then watching me for eight years then you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready to come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready

“That is why you will see that they are focusing on the N51 billion Lagos State is generating. You did not see the immigrant population that is coming into Lagos every day. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problem. Their party don’t see people, they don’t see the problem.”

Also at the event, The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa urged party faithful and supporters of the party to be dedicated, committed, enlighten and educate others on the importance of the election, describing the event as crucial to disseminating information about the electoral process.

Also, the state Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat enjoined parents to enlighten their wards, especially youths on the need to vote for the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu whose candidate has a pedigree based on his developmental strides as a former Governor of Lagos State.

