Lagos APC launches 10,000 foot soldiers for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu elections

With barely two weeks for the general elections to kick-off across Nigeria, atleast 10,000 men and women have been given the mandate to go into streets, communities, and nooks and crannies of Lagos to start talking to eligible residents with valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) on the need to vote All PC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kassim Shetimma, during presidential election slated 25th of February, 2023.
The foot soldiers’ job, according to Lagos chapter of APC, is to engage the residents, preach Tinubu’s message of renewed hope, and ensure the presidential candidate has a minimum of 4 million votes during the election across the state.
Aside from the men and women campaign for Lagos State former governor, the team is also expected to create strong conversation on the good work and excellent performance of the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, to residents and canvass them on the need for the due re-election
The foot soldiers are to convince Lagosians of developments that lie ahead of them should they give Tinubu their votes and re-elect Sanwo-Olu during the forthcoming election.
As the election draws near, these foot soldiers would be complementing ongoing efforts by APC members to ensure that the ruling party candidates come out top during their elections in the state.
The foot soldiers were formally deployed to their communities on Thursday during the formal launch of the 10,000 Eko Oni baje foot soldiers by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in the state.
Addressing the canvassers, Sanwo-Olu, who commended the initiative introduced by Fashola, described it as a strategy that would further bring the four million vote for APC into reality.
Meanwhile, he disclosed that over 200,000 posters and handbills have been produced to assist APC canvassers in effectively enlightening the electorates on how and where to cast their votes on February 25th and March 11th.
“I have produced over 200, 000 posters and handbills carrying the logo of the party and how the electorates will need to cast their votes during the poll”.
Earlier, the convener, Fashola, explained that the idea behind the move was to ensure that Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, and all APC candidates not only win during the polls but with a wide margin from their opponents.
Meanwhile, the Minister took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor, describing him as a young leader who needs to undergo quality leadership training before aspiring to become Lagos governor.
He noted that aspiring to become Lagos governor required that such a person must have undergone training that prepared him for the leadership task, adding Jandor is yet to acquire that skills.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.