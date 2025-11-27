Lagos APC lauds Tinubu’s approach to national security

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his decisive measures to strengthen national security, following the declaration of a state of emergency and the approval of 20,000 new police recruits.

The party described Tinubu’s actions as a historic and courageous step aimed at restoring peace and security to communities across Nigeria, particularly highlighting the president’s call for legislative reforms to empower states to establish state police where necessary.

With the recruitment of 20,000 new police officers, bringing the total under his administration to 50,000, the state chapter said these steps signal a shift from merely reacting to crime to adopting proactive security measures.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC also welcomed Tinubu’s call on the National Assembly to review existing laws, noting that empowering states to establish their own policing structures is a critical step in addressing long-standing security challenges.

According to the statement, “This is leadership in its purest form – decisive, courageous, and unflinchingly focused on restore peace and stability across Nigeria.

“This is a clear departure from decades of lip-service paid to decentralised policing. President Tinubu is not only confronting insecurity with manpower and resources; he is restructuring the very foundations of Nigeria’s policing architecture to meet the realities of modern threats.

“No President in recent history has shown this level of boldness and clarity in tackling long-standing constitutional bottlenecks that have hampered security enforcement at sub-national levels.

While habitual critics trade in alarmism, President Tinubu is expanding capacity, reinforcing intelligence, and strengthening the boots-on-ground required to overwhelm criminal cartels and their enablers.

“Those who left Nigeria vulnerable through negligence, mismanagement, and incompetence should be the last to question a President who is doing what they never attempted. Nigeria is advancing toward a future where security is guaranteed, not gambled with.