Lagos APC kicks off campaign ahead LG election

To ensure a landslide victory during the July 12th Local Government Elections in Lagos, the State’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded plans to commence campaign with the symbolic flags handing over ceremony to the 57 chairmanship and 377 councillorship candidates contesting the poll on the party’s platform.

After ceremony scheduled for June 17, 2025, the party said that the campaign kick-off simultaneously across the three senatorial district with Lagos West district divided into two considering landmass with the area.

This was disclosed on Saturday by the Lagos APC Spokesperson, Oluseye Oladejo, through a statement made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “The Lagos State Chapter of APC will officially commence its campaign for the July 12th Local Government Elections with the Presentation of candidates and the symbolic flags handing over ceremony to its candidates on Tuesday 17th June at the State Secretariat, Ogba.

“The campaign has been decentralized along the three Senatorial districts of Lagos East, Central and West which has been broken into two because of its size.

“The flag-off ceremony will be witnessed by party chieftains , elected and appointed officials of the party across the three tiers of government.

“The party had earlier directed its leadership in the local governments to put in place Local Organizing Committees – LOC- to take the campaign to all the nooks, crannies and corners of the state to ensure effective and massive mobilization.

“It will be recalled that the Chairmanship, Vice Chairmanship and Councilorship Candidates of the party in the 20 Local Governments Councils , the 37 Local Council Development Areas and the 377 wards had earlier emerged during its primaries.

“The APC campaign will focus on the various unprecedented landmark achievements of the out-going governments in the councils, the numerous timely social interventions and the promise to do more in tandem with the party’s progressive philosophy.

“We wish to seize this opportunity to urge all voters to endeavor to perform their civic responsibility on the day of the elections to further grow our nascent democracy.

The campaign will end a day before the elections in accordance with the extant laws”.