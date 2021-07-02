Lagos APC inaugurates reconciliation committee ahead council polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State Chapter has inaugurated its and reconciliation committee to resolve all outstanding fallouts recorded from its recent Local Government primary elections ahead of the council polls, with mandate to ensure members remain united before, during and after the exercise

It explained explained that committees would be sitting at their alloted Senatorial District spaces to listen to members grieviances and ensure that the party was not polarised while fences are mended where necessary.

The Chairman, APC Lagos State, Tunde Balogun, while speaking during the inauguration on Friday, expressed his delight at the quality of membership of the committee with wide range of experience in years of party administration and government.

He admonished them to painstakingly examined the various emerging issues with a view of making workable recommendations to engender lasting peace and cohesion towards the forthcoming elections.

Balogun listed the terms of reference of the committee, among others, t include the identification of the causes of dissension, chaos and acrimony in the aftermath of the local government primary elections.

He added that the committee was to session with aggrieved aspirants, members and leaders in their areas of jurisdiction in order to appeal, appease and advise them and ensure to are brought back to the fore.

According to him, they are to consider areas of conflict from all interested parties in order to find amicable and workable solutions and make informed recommendations to the party.

Balogun added that they are also mandated to ensure lasting peace and cohesion towards a seamless campaign and victory at the coming polls.

The APC Chairman said that the committee which was split into four for ease of operations and to meet the deadline for the submission of its reports has for Lagos West Senatorial District 1, a former Deputy Governor of the state, Abiodun Ogunleye as chairman.

He added that the state deputy chairman, Sunny Ajose is to serve as the deputy chairman and other members are Lekan Ogunbanwo, Sunny Adeeko, Segun Agbaje, Wale Raji, Tunde Isiaq and Bayo Erikitola, and that the committee was to sit at Ikeja local government.

Balogun noted that the Lagos West Senatorial District 2 has Senator Anthony Adefuye as chairman and Asipa Olusanya as his deputy. While members are Kolade Alabi, Jimi Benson, Orekoya, Wole Diya and Wale Mogaji, and that the committee was to sit at Ojo local government.

He added that the Lagos East Senatorial District has Prince Tajudeen Olusi as chairman and Hakeem Bamgbala as the deputy. While the members are Wahab Alawiye-King, Abayomi Daramola, Omolara Vaughan, Jude Adams, Ademola Shabi and Wale Oshun, and that they are to sit at Bariga Local Government.

The APC chairman noted that the Lagos Central Senatorial District has Prince Rabiu Oluwa as chairman and Chief Ologunde as deputy. While the members are Kamal Bayewu, Moshood Salvador, Cornelius Ojelabi, Hodewu Suru Avoseh, Dotun Adegbola and Sunday Kappo, and that the committee will sit at the city hall.

“All Lagos State APC Caretaker Committee members are automatic members of the committee in their respective Senatorial Districts. The committee is to submit its report in 12th July, 2021,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

