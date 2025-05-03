Lagos APC generates over N2bn from chairmanship aspirants

Inspite of many opposition parties threatening to pull out from the July 12, 2025 local government election in Lagos, the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has become the heavy beneficiary of the electoral process, raking in over N2 billion from the sale of nomination forms to 470 aspirants seeking to lead the 57 councils in the state.

After raking in this huge funds from aspirants across the councils, the ruling party has disqualified 38, clearing 432 others to contest for the party’s primary scheduled for next week across Lagos.

A check by The Guild showed that the party’s guidelines further justified the huge funds recovered by the party from the sale of nomination forms to aspirants seeking elective office in the councils.

According to the gender breakdown of the 470 aspirants jostling to takeover the council leadership from the incumbent or replace those who have served their two terms in the state showed that 411 were male and 59 female,

The party, in the guidelines for its primary, had said chairmanship aspirants are to pay N5 million as a nomination fee and an additional N500,000 as an administrative fee.

According to the party, female chairmanship aspirants are to pay N2.5 million as a nomination fee and the same N500,000 as administrative fee.

APC noted that aspirants below the age of 40 years would have a 50 per cent discount on their nomination fee, but will pay the same administrative fee of N500,000.

The party, however, waved the nomination fee for aspirants with disabilities, while charging an administration fee of N250,000.

