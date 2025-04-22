Lagos APC fixes N5.5M for LG chairman nomination form

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed the nomination and administrative fees for aspirants vying for the different seats in the July 12 Local Government and Local Council Development Area (LCDAs) elections in the state.

For the chairmanship aspirants, the party pegged nomination fees at ₦5 million while the and administration was fixed at ₦500,000 respectively.

APC, meanwhile, as part of its gender equality advocacy, slashed the fee for female aspirants by 50 percent, with the women directed to pay ₦2,500,000 plus ₦500,000 which serves as the administrative fee.

Youth aged 40 years and below aspiring for Chairmanship also receive a 50% discount plus ₦500,000 administrative fee. Forms are free for Persons with disabilities, with an administrative fee of ₦250,000.

Aside from that, the party stressed that Secondary School Certificate is the minimum academic requirement for both Councillor and Chairmanship aspirants.

Except for the incumbent council chairmen and councillors, the party mandated aspirants holding public office to resign at least 30 days prior to the election and party’s primary.

The fees are contained in the party’s election guidelines released on Tuesday and jointly signed by the party chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, and secretary, Dr Adeola Jokomba.

“For the councillorship position, male aspirants will pay N1 million for nomination form and N100,000 administrative fee, while female aspirants will pay N250,000 for nomination form and N100,000 as administrative fee.

“Youths aspiring for councillorship positions will have 50 per cent discount for nomination form fee, while the administrative fee remains the same.

“Persons Living With Disabilities(PLWDs)will collect the nomination forms free for councillorship seats, while the administrative fee is N50,000.

“There shall not be a separate fee for Vice Chairman. These fees shall be paid by way of bank draft in favour of All Progressives Congress, Lagos State”,the party added.

Giving more details, the party saidthe nomination form for the chairmanship position shall be supported by five registered members, who are registered voters in all the aspirants’ wards, local government or LCDA.

It noted that for the councillorship seats, the nomination form shall be supported by 20 registered members, who are registered voters in the aspirant’s wards.

The party said all aspirants must be Nigerian citizens in addition to possessing other qualifications and meeting other conditions for the election.

“An aspirant must be educated up to at least school certificate level or its equivalent, and a higher qualification will be an added advantage.

“For council and LCDA chairmanship, the aspirant has to attain the age of 30 years, while for councillorship, the aspirant has to attained the age of 25 years.

“All aspirants are to submit evidence of membership of the party. Aspirants are to submit a demonstrable evidence of active party support. Aspirants must provide a portfolio of loyalty to the party. All Aspirants must sign the party’s Code of Conduct.

“Only aspirants cleared by the Screening Committee shall be eligible to stand election at the party’s primaries,” the party said.

According to the party , any party office holder interested in contesting for an elective office (whether party office or office in a general election) shall resign and leave office 30 days prior to the date of election or party primary.

It said that all aspirants “shall comply with constitutional provisions and requirements applicable to the public office they seek to contest for,”.