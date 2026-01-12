Lagos APC faults Tanbuwal’s remark on Nigeria democracy

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over his recent assertion that Nigeria’s democracy is facing an “existential threat.”

The party described his remarks as alarmist and politically motivated, urging the former governor to focus on accountability and constructive engagement rather than casting blame.

In a statement on Monday, Lagos APC spokesman Seye Oladejo accused Tambuwal of engaging in political theatre rather than offering a sober assessment of the nation’s challenges.

He emphasized that while the former governor now speaks of Nigeria being in “peril,” he failed to deploy the leadership and solutions expected of him during his time in public office.

Oladejo argued that moments like Tambuwal’s recent 60th birthday should have been opportunities for reflection, confession, and restitution to a nation that entrusted him with responsibility, rather than occasions to sermonize from a pedestal of selective memory.

The party urged Tambuwal and his associates to move beyond alarmist rhetoric and instead support ongoing reforms designed to stabilize the economy, strengthen security, and restore institutional credibility, warning that anything short of humility, accountability, and constructive engagement is ultimately hollow.

It further stressed that under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the government is implementing difficult but necessary reforms aimed at stabilizing the economy, strengthening national security, and restoring institutional credibility.

According to the party, these efforts demand patience, sincerity, and a shared sense of responsibility, rather than alarmist and apocalyptic rhetoric deployed for fleeting political relevance.

The statement read partly, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken note of the alarmist remarks credited to Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, wherein he declared that “Nigeria is in peril and needs urgent salvation.”

“We consider this intervention a classic case of misplaced moral outrage by a principal actor who, when entrusted with responsibility, failed to deploy the very “salvation” he now theatrically advertises.

“At moments like this, statesmanship demands introspection and restitution-not grandstanding. Nigerians remember the years when Tambuwal occupied strategic positions in government and the dividends of leadership expected at those times. Sadly, rather than offering a candid reckoning with his record or apologising for missed opportunities, he has chosen to sermonise from a pedestal of selective amnesia.”