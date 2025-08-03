Lagos APC faults Obi’s one-term promise ahead 2027 election

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has roundly criticized former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his recent declaration that he would serve only a single term if elected president in the 2027 general elections, describing the comment as laughable and self-serving.

The Lagos APC added that Obi’s promise ahead of the next general election was nothing more than a smokescreen to mask incompetence.

In a statement released on Sunday by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC questioned the sincerity and substance behind Obi’s vow, asserting that the former Anambra governor is attempting to capitalize on public sentiment while evading the scrutiny that comes with serious governance.

“Let’s call Obi’s statement what it is — a veiled admission that he lacks the competence, stamina, and policy grounding to govern Nigeria beyond four years,” Oladejo said. “Nigeria is not Anambra State. Running a country of over 200 million people with complex challenges cannot be a part-time project or a four-year experiment.”

The APC argued that the one-term pledge is not a symbol of political integrity but rather a strategy to preempt accountability. According to the party, no leader with a serious blueprint for national transformation would limit themselves to a single term, especially in a country where reform efforts require sustained and long-term execution.

“This so-called one-term agenda is nothing but political opportunism disguised as humility,” the statement read. “Obi knows he has no viable national plan, no credible federal track record, and no durable coalition. Promising a single term is merely a tactic to lower expectations ahead of inevitable underperformance.”

Turning attention to Obi’s past, the Lagos APC was scathing in its evaluation of his time as Anambra State governor, characterizing his record as underwhelming and inflated by media narratives rather than genuine impact.

“His achievements, often exaggerated by social media loyalists, did not yield transformational change. Key sectors like infrastructure, job creation, and industrialization were neglected. If this was his best as a state governor, why should Nigerians gamble the presidency on him — even for a day?”

“Tinubu Delivers, Obi Promises”

Contrasting Obi’s political style with that of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC positioned Tinubu as a results-driven reformist making difficult but necessary decisions to stabilize and grow the economy.

“President Tinubu is not selling gimmicks — he is governing. From fuel subsidy removal to fiscal reforms, from national security recalibration to foreign investment drives, this administration is laying the groundwork for a stronger Nigeria,” said Oladejo.

He added that Nigerians need a leader who is fully committed to the hard work of governance — not one who appears to be “testing the waters while keeping the exit door open.”

The Lagos APC, meanwhile, cautioned electorate not to be swayed by Obi’s empty campaign gimmicks dressed up as noble intentions.

“Peter Obi’s one-term declaration is not a show of integrity — it is a strategic retreat disguised as magnanimity. Nigerians have seen the difference between talk and leadership. We cannot afford shortcuts or experiments in 2027. Let’s stay focused on real governance and reject media-savvy deception.”