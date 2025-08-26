Lagos APC faults Obi’s insurgency remarks against Tinubu’s administration

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi’s comments on persistent insurgency in Nigeria, particularly in the northern region, have been criticized by the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which condemned the former Anambra governor’s position on the security situation under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The state APC chapter faulted Obi for his continued criticism of the president’s leadership, describing the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate’s allegations as reckless.

The APC’s reaction came in response to Obi’s recent statement in which he claimed that “Nigeria is now a killing field with over 10,000 deaths under Tinubu’s watch.”

In a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday, the APC spokesperson in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, stated that Obi’s “claims are not only baseless; they are a disgraceful distortion of reality made in bad faith to score political points.”

Disputing the former presidential candidate’s remarks, the APC emphasized that national security has improved since President Tinubu assumed office, adding that records from the Nigerian military show remarkable progress under the current administration.

According to the party, under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, Nigeria’s Armed Forces have achieved extraordinary successes, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and restoring stability to previously threatened communities.

Highlighting the progress made in Tinubu’s two years in office, which it described as “hard data, not hype,” the APC pointed to the Defence Ministry’s Midterm Report (August 2023 to April 2025), noting that 9,415 terrorists were neutralized, over 3,159 suspects were arrested, and approximately 5,449 hostages were rescued from captivity.

According to the statement, “Defence Headquarters’ Two-Year Summary: 6,260 terrorists killed, 14,138 terrorists and criminals apprehended, 5,365 civilians rescued, N83 billion worth of stolen crude recovered

“Military Operations Across Regions: In the North-east (Operation Hadin Kai): 1,246 terrorists killed, 2,467 arrested, 1,920 civilians rescued. In the North-west (Operation Fasan Yamma): 1,374 bandits killed, 2,160 surrendered or arrested, 3,288 hostages rescued.

“Impressive Air Power and Hostage Rescue: Just recently, the military airstrikes in Katsina freed 76 hostages, including children—some kidnapped during a mosque attack that claimed at least 50 lives. One child, tragically, died during the rescue, illustrating both the danger and the bravery involved. Additionally, airstrikes eliminated 35 militants in the same region.

“In Borno State, precision airstrikes killed 35 militants, restoring critical ground communications and stabilizing the area. A weeklong operation in Borno earlier this year neutralized 76 extremists, arrested 72 suspects, and rescued eight hostages.

“Technological and Structural Strengthening: Under President Tinubu’s leadership, the Nigerian Air Force has been transformed with modern acquisitions: 24 M‑346 attack jets, 10 AW‑109 Trekker helicopters, among others. Conducted nearly 9,928 sorties, 15,915 flying hours, supporting counterinsurgency and anti-sabotage operations.

“The Nigerian Army and Navy have also received cutting-edge hardware—from tactical vehicles to patrol vessels—strengthening ground and maritime security effectiveness. Local defense manufacturing is booming: DICON has produced over 4.6 million rounds of ammunition, 53 MRAPs, 14,040 PPE units, and even drones, reducing deendency on foreign suppliers.

“Credible Recognition: The Coalition for Human Rights and Freedom (CHRF) commended the armed forces’ performance, citing that over 13,500 terrorists and criminals were neutralized and nearly 10,000 hostages rescued under coordinated operations.

“It is profoundly disappointing that Mr. Obi would resort to fear-mongering rather than engage constructively. The Nigerian Armed Forces, under this administration, are not only standing tall—they are striking back aggressively, saving lives, and securing our nation.

“The Lagos APC stands firmly behind the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our military heroes on the frontline. We invite Mr. Obi and others to acknowledge the progress made or risk being left behind in baseless political dramatics.