Lagos APC faults Obi’s comment on U.S threat

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted former presidential candidate Peter Obi over his comments on the United States’ designation of Nigeria as a “country of concern” following allegations of Christian genocide in the country, accusing him of politicising a sensitive national issue for personal gain.

This reaction came barely 24 hours after Obi responded to former President Trump’s threats to send U.S. military forces into Nigeria “with guns a-blazing” if Africa’s most populous country does not curb what he described as the killing of Christians by Islamist groups.

The former Anambra governor had criticized the APC-led government for lacking competence, commitment, and patriotism in governing Nigeria, noting that the American president’s threat is a matter of concern for all well-meaning Nigerians.

In response, the APC cautioned Obi to stop jubilating over Nigeria’s challenges, adding that patriotism is not selective outrage.

The party also questioned Obi for delaying his reaction to the issue while citizens were expressing their stances, describing his comment as lacking sincerity, urgency, and any semblance of a unifying spirit.

According to the state chapter, “a man who claims to desire national leadership should not require public reminders to speak when his nation’s image is at stake”.

“A Leader Who Is Only Happy When Nigeria Is Sad, Real leaders defend their country in difficult moments. Statesmen balance criticism with dignity and national pride.

“But Peter Obi appears content only when Nigeria is under pressure, believing every challenge for the nation is an opportunity for his political resurrection. That is not patriotism. It is sour politics born from electoral heartbreak.

“Nigeria’s security problems did not start yesterday, they were inherited. President Tinubu is confronting them with courage and strategy. While serious leaders are working, Obi and his online choir are rehearsing 2023 grievances and clinging to foreign commentary for political oxygen.

“Obi must decide whether he stands with Nigeria or with his ever-shrinking echo chamber of bitterness and resentment. No serious nation is built on the politics of sulking and sensationalism. His recent behavior confirms why Nigerians rejected him, leadership demands maturity, not melodrama and delayed outrage.

“Nigeria will not bow to those rooting for its challenges to worsen.

We urge the public to stay focused on the Renewed Hope agenda and reject individuals who profit politically from national difficulty.