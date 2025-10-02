Lagos APC faults Bode George’s on Tinubu, Jonathan comparison

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticised Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, over his claim that former President Goodluck Jonathan performed better in office than his successor, the late Muhammadu Buhari, and President Bola Tinubu.

The party said George’s remarks were not only false but also an attempt to distort history and exaggerate Jonathan’s legacy beyond its actual record.

It described the comparison as offensive, accusing George of “dressing him in borrowed robes” that do not reflect the realities of the former president’s administration.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo on Thursday, the APC accused the PDP stalwart of trying to rewrite history to suit personal grievances and political bitterness.

The party said Jonathan’s government is remembered for large-scale corruption, wasteful spending, and a failure to deliver meaningful reforms, despite benefiting from an oil boom.

It contrasted that with the achievements of the Buhari administration, which it credited with restoring military discipline, fighting corruption, and completing key infrastructure projects.

It also argued that President Tinubu has taken even bolder steps to fix systemic failures, citing the removal of fuel subsidy, exchange rate reforms, agricultural interventions, and educational support programmes.

According to the statement, “It is sheer obscenity on the part of Chief George to attempt to compare orange with apple in the name of politics. In fact, he owes Goodluck Jonathan an apology for the embarrassment of dressing him up in borrowed robes that neither fit his record nor reflect reality. Nigerians know better.

“Jonathan presided over the most wasteful and corrupt administration in our recent history, one that squandered an unprecedented oil boom, institutionalised looting, and left behind a broken economy and a bleeding nation. His government is remembered more for missing billions, oil theft, insecurity, and unbridled impunity than for any tangible achievement.

“President Buhari’s administration, for all its challenges, restored the integrity of our armed forces, mounted an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign, completed long-abandoned infrastructural projects, and laid the foundation for fiscal discipline. These are facts that cannot be denied.

“Today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gone further, confronting the structural rot left behind by Jonathan and his ilk. Among others, the removal of the subsidy scam, reforms in the foreign exchange market, bold interventions in agriculture and food security, free technical education with stipends for students, and infrastructural renewal are already resetting Nigeria for sustainable growth. Only mischief-makers like Chief George would compare this boldness with the inertia and incompetence that defined the Jonathan era.

“We are reluctant to have a conversation about Chief George’s public service record which is in the public domain , either as the military administrator of Ondo State or the Chairman of Nigeria Port Authority- NPA- and makes him eminently disqualified to access any office holder. Bode George’s desperate revisionism cannot erase PDP’s legacy of failure.

“Chief George has made a career out of political flip-flopping – praising and attacking different leaders at will, depending on which side of his bread is buttered. His inconsistency betrays a lack of principle and exposes him as a man driven not by patriotism but by bitterness and personal grievances.

“His defense of Jonathan only reminds Nigerians why the PDP was roundly rejected at the polls. History is clear: Jonathan’s record was one of waste and failure, Buhari stabilized, and Tinubu is reforming. Nigeria is in safe hands.

“If we are to accept the erroneous belief that politicians have no retirement age, perhaps they do have an expiry date – and Chief George’s shelf life in Nigeria’s political space expired long ago. He would do well to finally bow out gracefully and spare Nigerians his constant outbursts, distortions, and bitter tirades. The nation has moved on – and so should he.

“And if Chief George insists on entertaining himself with such fairy tales, he should be reminded that Nigerians have long woken up from that nightmare.