Lagos APC faults ADC’s attack on IBB’s son, others’ appointment

The Lagos Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for criticizing President Bola Tinubu’s appointments of Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President, Ibrahim Babangida, popularly called IBB, as the new Chairman of the restructured Bank of Agriculture (BOA), and other appointments across Ministry, Departments and Agencies.

Lagos APC described ADC’s criticism as an uninformed commentary targeted at undermining a clearly merit-based and inclusive appointment process.

Lagos APC Spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement made available to The Guild on Saturday, stressed that the appointments made by the Tinubu administration since assuming office has reflected a deliberate commitment to competence, regional balance, and institutional reform.

Oladejo, who urged Nigerians to disregard ADC criticism, stated that the opposition party’s claim were mischievous and portrayed its long-standing tradition of political irrelevance masked in hollow outrage.

He said: “From technocrats and reformers to seasoned administrators, every appointment made under his leadership has reflected Nigeria’s diversity and the urgency of national renewal.

“Unlike the ADC—which has failed to evolve from a platform of recycled slogans to a body of real policy alternatives, President Tinubu and the APC are focused on nation-building, not optics.

“The composition of his cabinet and key agency leadership reflects individuals with verifiable track records in both public and private sectors—individuals capable of delivering results in these crucial times.

“It is laughable that the ADC, a party with negligible electoral impact and no real governance experience at the federal or state level, would presume to lecture the President of the Federal Republic on leadership.

“We challenge the ADC to point to a single state, local government, or constituency it governs where its own so-called “inclusive” model has produced tangible results.

“Criticism, when constructive, is welcomed in any democracy. But the ADC’s rhetoric reeks of political desperation, not patriotic concern.

President Tinubu’s administration continues to engage all Nigerians, regardless of party, ethnicity, or religion, in the quest to restore trust in government and revive the economy.

“The Lagos APC stands firmly behind the President’s decisions and urges Nigerians to focus on performance, not propaganda.

“The real test of appointments is not where appointees come from—but what they do with the privilege of public service. On that score, we remain confident in this administration’s direction and vision.

“The Lagos APC calls on the ADC to elevate its discourse, if it still wishes to be taken seriously, and to resist the temptation to weaponize ethnicity, cynicism, or political bitterness in moments that demand unity and competence”.