Lagos APC dismisses ADC’s allegations on member attack

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that its members were attacked during a gathering in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State, saying this is a baseless accusations.

The party described the allegations by the opposition as a pitiful propaganda stunt embarked upon by the ADC to gain relevance in Lagos.

It stated this on Sunday while reacting to allegations by the ADC that the ruling party attacked its Lagos members during a meeting in Alimosho Local Government.

In a statement released by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC said: “The ADC is a sinking vessel whose only survival strategy is to drag the APC into imaginary battles. Saturday’s poorly attended event, convened by its latest recruit, Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, collapsed under its own weight. Instead of admitting that Lagosians have rejected him repeatedly at the polls, he and his handlers have chosen to cook up tales of “APC-sponsored thugs.” Lagosians know the truth: Rhodes-Vivour is a serial contestant and serial loser whose only strength is in Twitter hashtags and noisy press statements.

“For the ADC to allege that the APC would desecrate a church is not only shameful but also blasphemous. The APC, a party that has governed Lagos responsibly for over two decades, has never and will never drag politics into sacred places of worship. It is insulting to the intelligence of Lagosians for a mushroom party like the ADC to peddle such reckless fiction.

“The ADC’s reference to a so-called “Canadian court declaring APC a terrorist organisation” is the height of intellectual laziness. No responsible party bases its politics on a purported judgement by a foreign court that impugned and compromised the territorial sovereignty of our nation. It’s just a joke taken too far. This cheap tactic only exposes the ADC as a bunch of propagandists lacking substance or direction.

“The Lagos APC is focused on governance – delivering infrastructure, expanding economic opportunities, and improving lives. We will not be distracted by the hallucinations of a party that cannot even win a councillorship seat in Lagos. If the ADC and its perpetual aspirant, Rhodes-Vivour, are so sure of their “popularity,” let them face the people in the open field of democracy, not in rented church halls with rented crowds.

“The APC has no history of violence in Lagos State and has no reason to start now. We remain committed to peaceful, issue-based politics. We challenge the ADC to provide evidence of its allegations. Otherwise, they should keep their peace until 2027 for their usual Waterloo”.