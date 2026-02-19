Lagos APC defends Tinubu’s assent to 2026 electoral act

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s assent to the Electoral Act 2026, describing the decision as a constitutional and carefully considered step toward sustainable electoral reform.

The party said Tinubu’s approval followed a thorough, constitutionally compliant process, including legislative debate and consultation with relevant institutions, and reflects prudence rather than a hasty reaction or political theatrics.

In a statement on Thursday, the Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, stressed that Nigerians deserve reforms that strengthen institutions and safeguard democratic processes, rather than untested experiments.

Oladejo cautioned against spreading misinformation about real-time transmission of election results, noting that similar systems in other democracies have faced technological glitches, legal ambiguities, cybersecurity vulnerabilities, and judicial reversals.

He emphasized that while technology can enhance transparency, its use must align with Nigeria’s legal framework, infrastructure, and data protection safeguards.

He added that meaningful electoral reform must be guided by constitutional order, institutional experience, and national interest, not by pressure campaigns or selective comparisons with foreign systems.

As the ruling party in Lagos State, Oladejo reaffirmed the APC’s unwavering support for reforms grounded in legality, sustainability, and the promotion of national unity and cohesion.