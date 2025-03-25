Lagos APC chairman’s wife dies after brief illness

Ebunoluwa Ojelabi, the wife of All Progressive Congress (APC), Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi has been reported dead after a brief illness.

The details surrounding Ebuoluwa’s death is yet to be known, however, it was gathered that she was pronounced dead by medical experts in the state.

Her tragic death was confirmed by the members of the APC lagos chapter through a condolence message on issued by the Spokesperson, Mogaji Oladejo, on Tuesday.

While acknowledging the profound sorrow that comes with losing a loving spouse, they describe Ebunoluwa’s death as a rude shock to the APC and Lagos State as a whole.

According to the message, “The entire leadership and membership of Lagos State APC wish to commiserate with the Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi on the sudden demise of his beloved wife, Mrs Ebunoluwa Esther Ojelabi”

“Even though we received the news with rude shock, we took solace in the deceased exemplary life as a wife , mother, and a pillar of support for her dear husband in the stormy waters of politics”

“We send our deepest condolences to the members of the immediate family and the political constituents on this extremely tragic loss, pray that the soul of the dear departed finds rest in the lord and for divine fortitude to bear the loss”

” Our thoughts and prayers are with the State Chairman at a time like this for special strength to weather this unexpected turbulence. May her precious soul rest in peace”.