Lagos APC backs Tinubu’s measure for economic stability

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has thrown its weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s economic measures, saying the policies are aimed at restoring stability, rebuilding investor confidence, and securing long-term growth for Nigeria’s economy.

The party said the policies, though challenging, are necessary to correct years of economic mismanagement, noting that early signs such as stabilising macroeconomic indicators, renewed investor interest, increased infrastructure spending, and stronger security efforts reflect a commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s future rather than pursuing short-term popularity.

It also noted that the gains recorded are not by chance, but represent the early dividends of leadership that prioritises the nation’s long-term future over the pursuit of fleeting public approval.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo stated that Tinubu remains resolute and will not be stampeded, blackmailed, or distracted by critics who, in his words, offer nothing beyond recycled excuses and empty rhetoric.

He asserted that many of the voices forecasting gloom today are the same individuals who presided over the nation’s decline in the past, adding that Nigerians are familiar with such narratives and decisively rejected them at the ballot box.

Oladejo stressed that as the political and economic heartbeat of the nation, Lagos stands firmly behind the President.

He explained that Lagos understands the demands of reform, having experienced and endured difficult but necessary changes in its own development journey.

According to him, the state recognises that genuine progress requires discipline, patience, and sacrifice, and it is for this reason that it remains unwavering in its support for the President’s reform agenda.

“That is why Lagos APC will continue to defend, support, and advance the President’s New Year direction without apology,” Oladejo said.

Reacting to the President’s New Year address, the APC said the speech served as a blunt reminder that leadership is neither an entertainment contest nor a popularity poll, but a responsibility that demands difficult decisions in the national interest choices that those who mismanaged the country for decades avoided and now loudly criticise from the sidelines.

The party noted that President Tinubu spoke with the confidence of a leader who fully understands the depth of Nigeria’s challenges and possesses the courage required to confront them.

It added that the address reaffirmed a widely held belief among Nigerians, that the era of economic escapism, fiscal recklessness, and governance built on deception has come to an end.

Accoeding to the state chapter, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC unequivocally aligns itself with the New Year message of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and makes it clear that there will be no retreat from reform and no distraction by the noise of failed alternatives.

“The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan-it is a reset, and resets are never painless. We call on Nigerians to remain focused and resolute.

“The road to national renewal is being travelled with clarity of purpose and firmness of resolve. There will be no retreat. There will be no distraction. Nigeria is moving forward-whether the cynics like it or not.”