Lagos APC backs Tinubu on VIP police escort withdrawal

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has defended President Tinubu following his directive to withdraw police escorts from Very Important Persons (VIPs), describing the move as a bold step toward strengthening national security.

The party said the decision reflects a deliberate effort to redirect security resources toward protecting citizens rather than a privileged few, stressing that genuine reform must serve the broader public interest over personal convenience.

It added that the move is intended to ensure that security operatives remain focused on their core responsibility of safeguarding lives and property, while also reinforcing discipline and professionalism within the force.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, the APC affirmed its full support for any policy initiative aimed at strengthening national security, enhancing community policing, and restoring discipline within the country’s security architecture.

Oladejo emphasized that the party aligns itself with reforms designed to promote professionalism, accountability, and efficiency in the operations of the police and other security agencies, noting that such measures are critical to public trust and national stability.

The party assured the public that the decision in question in no way affects constitutionally guaranteed security details for public office holders or individuals legally entitled to official protection.

Responding to criticisms from the opposition, the Lagos APC expressed disappointment over what it described as deliberate attempts to distort the issue for political gain.

The party noted that opposition figures, in their desperate search for relevance, have chosen to weaponize the policy by spinning false narratives aimed at misleading the public.

According to the party, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) urges Nigerians to ignore the needless drama, misinformation, and politically motivated hysteria surrounding the recent directive on the withdrawal of police escorts from VIPs. The matter has been blown out of proportion by those who thrive on sensationalism rather than sober reflection.

“For years, stakeholders and security experts have lamented the lopsided deployment of police personnel, where thousands of officers who should secure communities, infrastructure, and public spaces were instead attached to private individuals as status symbols. The reform is therefore a long-overdue correction, not a controversy.

“Unfortunately, opposition figures – ever desperate for relevance – have attempted to weaponize this issue, spinning false narratives to mislead the public. Their loud lamentations betray a mindset that sees public institutions as personal estates. Nigeria cannot continue to fund insecurity at the national level while pampering VIP sensitivities.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Inspector General of Police deserve commendation, not criticism, for championing a reform that prioritizes the safety of millions of ordinary Nigerians.

“In the days ahead, we expect more policy adjustments in the security sector as Nigeria accelerates its journey toward a safer, more efficient, and more accountable policing system. Those attempting to politicize this reform should be reminded that the era of impunity is over.

“In summary, the supposed outrage is unnecessary, the fearmongering is baseless, and the attempts at politicization are dead on arrival. This is a positive step toward national security revival – nothing more, nothing less.