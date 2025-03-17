Lagos APC awaits more PDP decamp after Jandor

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Lagos State Chapter, is anticipating a mass exodus of top politicians from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) following the high-profile return of Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, to its fold.

While stating that the PDP had no chance of electoral success in the state even before Jandor’s return, the APC dismissed allegations that the former gubernatorial candidate was planted to destabilize their party before the 2023 national elections.

According to the ruling party, which described this reaction as unserious, it finds this excuse laughable and suggests that the PDP should acknowledge their own ineptitude and lack of ideas.

In a statement issued by the state’s APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, on Monday, the APC stated that the opposition party is plagued by internal crises, poor leadership, and disorganization, making it hard for them to win over the state’s sophisticated voters.

Meanwhile, the democratic organization welcomed back Jandor, who defected from the PDP, adding that it believes his contributions will enhance their government’s success and party growth.

According to the statement, “Jandor is welcome home. We’re happy that he now appreciates the fact that Lagos State is still better and safer in the hands of the Progressives who have enjoyed uninterrupted trust and confidence of our people since the inception of this dispensation”

“We believe there’s sufficient opportunity for him to contribute his quota to the continuous success of our government and growth of our party. We’re expecting more decampees in the days ahead. However, we read the laughable lame excuse that’s characteristic of the opposition PDP that Jandor was planted to destabilize their party towards the 2023 national elections”

“The inherent lack of discipline, cohesion, perpetual crisis and disoriented leadership and followership can best describe the fate of the opposition parties in Lagos State. Unfortunately for them, Lagos voters are too sophisticated and enlightened to fall for cheap gimmicks”

“It ought to be sufficiently embarrassing that Jandor picked their gubernatorial tickets just a few days after crossing over to under-score their lack of electoral materials”