Lagos APC automatic ticket for one term LGs chairmen

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that henceforth, no council chairman seeking re-election in the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) will be granted an automatic ticket, saying, going forward, council chairmen’s second term ticket will be centred on how his policies and programs have impacted on the residents.

The party stressed that all chairmanship candidates, should they win the election, should only consider themselves for re-election after they have been able to deliver on their promises to the residents of their council.

According to the party, all chairmen will be expected to unveil their development blueprint before the party, and the agenda will be monitored to ensure they do not derail from their programs and projects.

Announcing the party’s decision during the official presentation of candidates for the 2025 local government elections and the flag-off of the campaign, held at the APC secretariat in Ikeja, the Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi stated that a second term in office isn’t certain for any underperformed council chairman.

While stressing the importance of the office to the people, the party chairman argued that it wouldn’t be business as usual for the council chairmen, whom the citizens often accused of performing below the allocations received from the Federal Government.

He, however, cautioned the candidates not to maltreat their vice when they get into office, saying they were not a spare tire but a co-pilot.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, and other leaders of the party have charged the 57 Chairmen and Vice Chairmanship candidates to commence aggressive grassroots campaigns to ensure a landslide victory for the party during the election scheduled for July 12, 2025.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the event symbolises the beginning of the journey that requires hard work, commitment, and unalloyed dedication to serving the public who would be entrusting them with the mandate to lead their respective councils through votes.

“As we raise the flags today, we are more than happy, but let us remember the values and principles that bind us together for a better future. APC is a party known for progressive movements, and we are not only focused on winning the election but also on bringing about quality and positive change in the lives of the people.

“We must continue in the legacy of President Bola Tinubu. We must let Nigerians know that the APC is here to serve the people, and we must not disappoint them by delivering our promises to solve the problem. We must emulate the sage Obafemi Awolowo, who was known for good works.”

Obasa, meanwhile, urged aggrieved aspirants not to work against the party during the poll, saying this election will serve as a yardstick for the 2027 general election in Lagos.

“If you have faith in the party, then whatever the party decides is binding. It’s not about having enemies and trying to frustrate the system. The party is supreme, and its decision must be supported. We must support our party. We should not forget that the 2027 election is coming and this council poll will be the template for the election that will usher in President Bola Tinubu for his second term”.