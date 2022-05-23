Lagos APC appoints Sanwo-Olu, Odumosu, others as primary election’s organizers

In order to ensure an itch-free Governorship, State Assembly, and National Assemblies primaries across Lagos, the State’s chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has appointed the South-west zonal organizing secretary, Lateef Ibirogba, a relative to the Governor, Adebayo Sanwo-Olu, former Commissioner of Police, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, and six others to oversee the exercise across the state.

Other members of the committee include Former commissioner of education, Olayinka Oladunjoye, Former deputy speaker, Bola Badmus-Olujobi, Rt. AIG Hakeem Odumosu, Gbolahan Idris, Oluremi Sopeyin, Muritala Seriki, Adebayo Sanwo-Olu, and Sodiq Ademola.

The committee was inaugurated on Monday by the APC Lagos Chairman, Cornelius Ojelabi, at the party secretariat in Ikeja, will have Lateef Ibirogba as its chairman.

Ojelabi who noted that the committee will ensure the success of primaries enjoined party members to support the committee in order to have a successful election.

This development is coming a few days after the APC reviewed its timetable for the primary elections.

The party primaries for the House of Representatives and Governorship will now be held on the same day, May 26. Also, May 27 is the new date for primaries for the Senate and State House of Assembly.

